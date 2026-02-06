LSC Women Eye 17th Consecutive Result at Carolina Ascent FC Saturday

Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Lexington Sporting Club women's squad is now undefeated through the first 15 matches of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, and unbeaten through 16 matches dating back to last season. With 13 matches left to play, is it too early to start picturing an unblemished campaign?

The cliché sports retort is to take things one match at a time. For LSC, that means restricting its sights to Saturday night at Carolina Ascent FC.

The primary question circulating around head coach Kosuke Kimura leading up to his debut as the boss last weekend was, "Can LSC turn more draws into wins?"

Based on the result in his head coaching debut, the question may have been laid to rest.

LSC stormed out of the gates to a 3-1 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC to begin the second half of the season. Catherine Barry netted her eighth and ninth goals of the season, while McKenize Weinert bagged her fourth.

Barry became the second player in Gainbridge Super League history to score three braces in a season. The first was Emina Ekić, who became the first player in league history to reach 10 career assists last Saturday, and accomplished the three-brace feat a season ago with Spokane Zephyr FC.

Lexington and Carolina Ascent FC squared off once in the first half of the season. The contest resulted in a 1-1 draw, courtesy of a 90+7' minute Addie McCain penalty kick conversion.

Kickoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium is set for 2 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING CAROLINA

The Ascent enters the match in fourth place in the standings with a 5W-5L-5D record. Last time out, it suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sporting JAX. The result marked the third consecutive match in which Carolina was shut out, and its five goalless outings this season are the most in the league.

Philip Poole's side ranks fourth in the league in goals scored overall and has conceded the same number.

Madison Mercado and Rylee Baisden are tied for the club lead with four goals each. Audrey Coleman's four assists best the club, while goalkeeper Megan McClelland has posted a 70.6% save percentage in 14 matches.

STAT OF THE MATCH

With Ekić's 10th career assist last weekend, she became the first player in league history to record double-digit goals and double-digit assists over her career.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be streamed live on Peacock.







