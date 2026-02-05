Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners
Published on February 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky.- Lexington Sporting Club announced its 2026 Community Partners on Thursday, continuing the club's commitment to investing in organizations that serve and strengthen Central Kentucky.
The 2026 Community Partners include Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass, Blood Cancer United, YMCA of Central Kentucky and Junior League of Lexington.
In conjunction with these partnerships, Lexington Sporting Club is launching its Non-Profit Ticketing Program for the 2026 season. The initiative allows supporters to purchase tickets through participating Community Partners, with a portion of proceeds benefiting each organization.
Community Partners will be highlighted throughout the season as part of Lexington Sporting Club's broader community engagement efforts, including recognition through club platforms and select matchday activations.
"These partnerships are an important part of how we connect with and invest in our community," said Emily Fields, Sr. Manager of Communication and Community Engagement. "Each organization is doing meaningful work, and we're proud to support them throughout the season."
The Non-Profit Ticketing Program will officially launch in February, with Community Partners highlighted throughout the 2026 season as part of Lexington Sporting Club's ongoing community initiatives.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 5, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners - Lexington Sporting Club
- Dallas Trinity FC Announces Historic Broadcast Partnership - Dallas Trinity FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Sporting Club Stories
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners
- Lexington Earns 3-1 Win Over Fort Lauderdale
- LSC Takes on Fort Lauderdale United FC in First Match of Spring Schedule
- Justina Gaynor, Hannah Richardson Reach Mutual Contract Termination with Lexington SC
- Nicole Vernis Re-Joins Lexington Sporting Club from Loan Stint