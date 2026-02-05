Lexington Sporting Club Introduces 2026 Community Partners

LEXINGTON, Ky.- Lexington Sporting Club announced its  2026 Community Partners  on Thursday, continuing the club's commitment to investing in organizations that serve and strengthen Central Kentucky.

The 2026 Community Partners include  Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass,  Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass,  Blood Cancer United,  YMCA of Central Kentucky  and  Junior League of Lexington.

In conjunction with these partnerships, Lexington Sporting Club is launching its  Non-Profit Ticketing Program  for the 2026 season. The initiative allows supporters to purchase tickets through participating Community Partners, with a portion of proceeds benefiting each organization.

Community Partners will be highlighted throughout the season as part of Lexington Sporting Club's broader community engagement efforts, including recognition through club platforms and select matchday activations.

"These partnerships are an important part of how we connect with and invest in our community," said Emily Fields, Sr. Manager of Communication and Community Engagement. "Each organization is doing meaningful work, and we're proud to support them throughout the season."

The Non-Profit Ticketing Program will officially launch in February, with Community Partners highlighted throughout the 2026 season as part of Lexington Sporting Club's ongoing community initiatives.







