LSC Takes on Fort Lauderdale United FC in First Match of Spring Schedule

Published on January 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







DAVIE, Fla. - For the first time in the new year, Gainbridge Super League soccer will be played this weekend. For Lexington Sporting Club, that means a third matchup with Fort Lauderdale United FC to kickstart the Kosuke Kimura era Saturday night.

Lexington enters the second half of the season as owners of a 5W-0L-9D record and ride the longest unbeaten streak in league history - 15 matches, dating back to the 2024/25 season.

The Gals in Green are tied for the most goals in the league (28), have conceded the fewest (13) and lead the league with seven players who have scored multiple goals (Addie McCain, Catherine Barry, McKenzie Weinert, Sarah Griffith, Shea Moyer, Allison Pantuso, Emina Ekić).

McCain enters the match against her former club as the league's all-time scoring leader, and Ekić is one of three players looking to be the first to register double-digit career assists in the Gainbridge Super League.

The first matchup between LSC and Fort Lauderdale this season resulted in a 3-3 draw opening night at Beyond Bancard Field. Lexington claimed all three points in the second meeting by way of a 5-1 victory in the Bluegrass.

Entering the mix for LSC in the second half of the season are Regan Steigleder and Ally Brown. Steigleder signed from the NWSL's Kansas City Current, while Brown signed out of the University of Tennessee.

Both defenders will be available for selection by Kimura.

Kickoff from Beyond Bancard Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

SCOUTING FORT LAUDERDALE

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's contest in sixth place in the Gainbridge Super League. It is winless in its last five matches and was outscored 10-4 over that span.

Three midfielders departed the Florida side over the winter break - Lily Nabet, Caryln Baldwin, Darya Rajaee - as did defenders Laurel Ansbrow, Sheyenne Allen and Princess Ademiluyi.

Defender Laveni Vaka, who has missed nearly a year of play after suffering a knee injury last season, is available for selection Saturday.

Kiara Locklear leads the side with five goals, while Stella Nyamekye and Kelli Van Treeck are tied for the club lead in assists with two. Goalkeeper Bella Hara owns a 64.4% save percentage in 13 matches played with three clean sheets.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Six goals have been scored in each of the previous two LSC vs. FTL clashes, the highest number between Lexington and any opponent this season. The Gals in Green accounted for eight of the 12 total scores.

HOW TO WATCH

The match will be streamed live on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.