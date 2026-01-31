Academy Product Daniela Todd Signs Professional Contract, Becomes Second Youngest Pro Player in Super League

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce that academy product Daniela Todd has signed a professional contract with the club, adding depth to the back line ahead of the start of the second half of the season, pending league and federation approval. The defender, who opened the season on an Academy contract, now becomes the second player in club history to earn a professional deal after beginning her career within the Fort Lauderdale United Academy (Taylor Smith, 3/20/2025). At 17 years and 323 days old, Todd becomes the second-youngest professional player in the Gainbridge Super League and the eighth-youngest overall.

"Daniela's progression from an Academy contract to a professional contract is exactly what this pathway is designed to create," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "At Fort Lauderdale United, one of our core focuses is identifying and developing top youth players and providing them with meaningful opportunities within the professional environment. Daniela has earned this step through her commitment, growth, and consistency. She has an undeniable talent with a very high ceiling, already accomplishing so much at a young age. Representing Colombia's Youth National Team speaks to her quality and potential, and we're excited to continue supporting and pushing her development as she takes on this new chapter in her career."

Todd joined Fort Lauderdale United FC in the off-season on an Academy contract, a USL initiative designed to provide young athletes with the invaluable opportunity to experience the professional soccer environment and participate in league games while maintaining their collegiate eligibility. The Miami native is yet to make her first-team debut for Fort Lauderdale United but was available for selection in the club's final match of the first half of the campaign (Dec. 20). The 17-year-old defender has been a regular contributor for the Colombia U-17 National Team and played a key role at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco, helping Colombia reach the Round of 16 for the second-best finish in the country's history. Todd appeared in all four matches, starting two and totaling 205 minutes, and featured prominently in group-stage wins over South Korea and Ivory Coast before Colombia fell to Japan in the knockout stage. Capable of contributing in both defense and midfield, Todd adds valuable versatility for Fort Lauderdale down the stretch and in the future.

Todd's signing further underscores Fort Lauderdale United FC's commitment to providing a direct pathway from the academy to the professional level while strengthening its connection to the local community. By investing in the USL W League and advancing academy players to the professional ranks, the club continues to demonstrate its dedication to developing young talent and creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation.







