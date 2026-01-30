Sporting JAX Returns to Action, Facing off against Carolina Ascent FC

Published on January 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville (7-3-4, 25 pts) will be back in Gainbridge Super League play on Saturday, taking on Carolina Ascent FC (5-4-5, 20 pts) at 5:00 p.m. at Hodges Stadium.

This is a battle of top teams, occupying two of the top three spots in the league standings. Sporting JAX claimed their position at the top of the table following victory in their last match on December 20. While it's been more than 40 days since this achievement, this will be their first competitive action since, and it's time to show why they belong in first.

Sporting JAX's leading scorers Ashlyn Puerta and Paige Kenton will look to pick up where they left off, something they're familiar with against Carolina. Additionally, the team welcomed some new faces over the break. Midfielder Kacey Smekrud and defender Maggie Illig signed with the club, while goalkeeper Cristina Roque joined on loan from the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC.

This added depth and talent will help as the team begins the second half of a lengthy season. With just the league's top four teams making the playoffs, a squad cannot afford to let off the gas any, especially now. Lexington SC is right on Sporting JAX's heels and a small slip-up could see them lose their top step upon the podium.

Match Info

Sporting JAX vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, January 31 at 5:00 p.m.

Hodges Stadium | Jacksonville, FL

For the Fans

Saturday's match will be celebrated as Heroes Night presented by Sunbelt Rentals, with the club honoring its hometown heroes, including members of First Coast fire, police, ER, rescue and military services.

The fun starts in the Fan Zone at 5:30 p.m., where fans can enjoy activities, music, food and merch. This week, fans can be on the lookout for an interactive Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) experience, K9s For Warriors and their buddies and so much more. The fun continues throughout the night as the Dino Dash presented by Honda of the Avenues returns at half time. Fans wanting to participate, that are 18 years or older, can visit the Sporting JAX Tickets table in the concourse pre-match to apply.

Fans attending should plan to bundle up, as temperatures at kickoff will likely be in the low 40s and are expected to plummet to the mid-twenties throughout the match. The action on the pitch will likely produce some heat, but bring a jacket and wear a scarf anyways!

The Opponent: Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday's showdown will mark the third meeting between these clubs in the 2025/26 season, which produced a draw and a Jacksonville win in September. The second-a Sunday matinee in Charlotte-ultimately served as midfielder Puerta's coming-out party. Her three goals in the win propelled her onto the national scene, becoming the youngest player to score a hat trick in American women's pro soccer history. While Sporting JAX didn't lose either matchup, they weren't exactly the cleanest matches either. The first saw a lead slip through their fingers, while the second nearly saw the same despite Puerta's heroics.

Even if Carolina gets in a hole early, history has shown that they don't go down easily. Sporting JAX has gotten better with hanging onto leads, but Ascent FC will be hungry to force the squad to turn to some old habits. Defensive discipline will be key as the visitors boast a number of talented stars.

These include Madison Mercado and Rylee Baisden, who are both tied for seventh in scoring with four goals a piece. Audrey Coleman can also present a challenge in distribution, tied for third-most assists in the Gainbridge Super League.

It's safe to say Sporting JAX's defense will have their hands full, as three Carolina players appear in the top seven of chances created. Limiting these chances and playing their game the way they want to will be key to Sporting JAX getting 2026 started off on the right foot.

How To Watch

Tickets are still available for Saturday's match-secure your seats today by clicking below. Fans can watch this match locally on WJXT Channel 4, along with every 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League match, live on Peacock.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.