Sporting JAX Updates Kickoff Times Ahead of January 31 and February 7 Match

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the adjustment of the kickoff time for their Gainbridge Super League games taking place on Saturday, January 31, 2026 and Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The matches against Carolina Ascent FC and DC Power FC, which were originally slotted for a 7:30 p.m. kick off time, now have a scheduled kick off of 5:00 p.m. This time change was made for young families in mind, and for the enjoyment of all Sporting JAX fans. Supporters who have already purchased electronic tickets will see the updated times automatically-no action needed.

"It's important to us to be able to have all of our fans at these incredible games," said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. "Their energy makes all the difference during each game and we hope that these time changes reflect our commitment to honoring their time and our gratitude towards them."

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







