Tampa Bay Sun Football Club Announces Forward Emma Gaines-Ramos Has Been Recalled by Washington Spirit

Published on January 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL. - Emma joined the Sun in July and made an immediate impact on and off the pitch, bringing pace, creativity, and a relentless work ethic to Tampa Bay's attacking group. During her time with the club, she embraced every opportunity to grow, compete, and contribute, quickly becoming a valued member of the locker room and training environment.

"We are incredibly grateful to Emma for her time with Tampa Bay," said Christina Unkel, President and General Manager of Tampa Bay Sun FC. "She approached every day with professionalism, positivity, and a true hunger to improve. While her time with us was brief, her presence and commitment left a lasting impression, and we are proud to have been part of her continued development."

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown added, "Emma brought energy and intensity every time she stepped on the field. Her technical quality and attacking mindset elevated our group, and she was a joy to coach. We wish her nothing but success as she continues her journey with the Washington Spirit."

Tampa Bay Sun FC thanks Emma Gaines-Ramos for her contributions and wishes her the very best as she returns to Washington to continue her professional career.







