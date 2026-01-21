DC Power FC and Midfielder Charlie Estcourt Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and midfielder Charlie Estcourt agree to mutually terminate her contract with the club.

"We would like to thank Charlie for her time with DC Power FC beginning in the inaugural season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "We wish her luck throughout the rest of her career."

Estcourt signed with DC Power FC in July 2024 ahead of the 2024/25 Gainbridge Super League season. Estcourt made 20 appearances (eight starts) and completed 738 minutes throughout two seasons with the club.

On the international level, Estcourt made her debut with the Welsh National Team on March 6, 2015, and was recognized as Wales' Young Player of the Year following her rookie season. Estcourt has since scored three goals in 48 caps for Wales.

The veteran midfielder began her professional career with Reading FC in 2016. Estcourt has made more than 100 appearances for clubs across England including Bristol City, Charlton Athletic, London Bees (Football Association Women's National League South), Conventry United and Birmingham City.







