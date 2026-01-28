DC Power Football Club Sign Midfielder Lexi Fraley

Published on January 28, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed midfielder, Lexi Fraley through the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season with a club option for 2026/27 pending league and federation approval.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lexi to DC Power FC to launch her professional career," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Lexi had an exceptional college career and made an immediate impact as a winger at two high-level NCAA programs. We're eager to witness her athleticism and versatility on full display throughout the Spring half of the 2025/26 season."

Before signing her first professional contract, Fraley developed at the collegiate level and played her first three seasons at Ball State University (2021-2023) and her final season at Purdue University (2024). In her final year of eligibility at Purdue, Fraley scored one goal in 18 appearances (12 starts) and completed 899 minutes for the Boilermakers.

At Ball State University, Fraley scored 10 goals in 19 matches (18 starts) and led the conference in points, shots and shots on target in 2023. Fraley's offensive performance merited her selection as Mid-American Conference (MAC) Offensive Player of the Year and a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team. In 2022, Fraley scored five goals in 20 fixtures (19 starts) and scored four goals in 16 matches her first season, earning her selection to the MAC All-Freshman Team. Additional honors received include recognition on the All-MAC First Team back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023.

The Lafayette, Indiana native is a product of Indy Premier and Harrison High School where she set school records for goals in a single season (43 in 2021) and throughout her career (110 total). Fraley led Harrison to two sectional conference championships and won the 2019 state championship with Indy Premier, qualifying for her to play in the U.S. Youth Soccer National League.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Lexi Fraley

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Lafayette, Indiana

Birthdate: 1/4/2003

Height: 5'2''

Age: 23

Status: Domestic







