DC Power Football Club Sign Forward Hannah Richardson Through 2025/26

Published on January 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed forward, Hannah Richardson through the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval. Richardson joins a dynamic group of new signings and most recently played for Lexington SC of the Gainbridge Super League.

"Hannah is a prolific goal scorer, and we're excited for her to join us this season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "She was efficient in her Gainbridge Super League debut with Lexington and in her first professional contract overseas with HB Køge. We're excited to welcome her to the team and confident that she will make an immediate impact on our attacking line."

Signing with Lexington SC ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 season, Richardson scored three goals in 21 matches, the fourth-most goals for Lexington's side. In Lexington SC's final match of the inaugural season, Richardson scored her first two Gainbridge Super League goals, fueling Lexington's 3-0 shutout against DC Power FC to end the Fall Slate of the season.

In her first professional contract with HB Køge in Denmark, Richardson appeared in nine matches and helped the club to finish third in the elitedivision, making her professional debut in the club's 3-1 home win on October 22, 2023.

At the national level, Richarson received a call up to the U-20 Women's National Team.

Before playing overseas, Richardson was a standout four-year player for the Kentucky Wildcats from 2019-2022. In her first season (2019), Richardson tied for a team-high eight goals in 18 appearances (17 starts) and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. She built on her rookie season success and recorded the second-most goals and points during her Sophomore season (2020) and was named to the SEC Preseason Watch List.

As a Junior, Richardson scored eight goals and made three assists in 19 games (16 starts). Finishing her college campaign on a high-note, Richardson started in all 18 matches for her Senior season (2022) and lead the Wildcats with a team and career-high nine assists, ranking third overall amongst active SEC players.

The Bartlet, Illinois native, played for Sockers FC in Chicago where she was the top goal scorer across club soccer's Midwest Conference. Richardson attended Westminster Christian School.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Hannah Richardson

Position: Forward

Birthplace: Bartlett, Illinois

Birthdate: 5/28/2000

Height: 5'8''

Age: 25

Status: Domestic







