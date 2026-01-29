DC Power Football Club Sign Midfielder Justina Gaynor Through 2025/26

Published on January 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed midfielder, Justina Gaynor through the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Justina to DC Power FC," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Justina has achieved success at all levels from seasons in the NCAA, NWSL and most recently with Lexington of the Gainbridge Super League. She's a versatile midfielder who dominates on both sides of the ball. Her playing style aligns with the system that we're continuing to build upon and we're eager to bring her into the fold as we head into the second half of our season."

Before joining DC Power FC, Gaynor signed with Lexington SC ahead of the 2025/26 season. Gaynor appeared in eight matches and completed 65 minutes for Lexington's side. Previously, Gaynor signed her first professional contract with the Chicago Stars FC (NWSL) on March 12, 2025 and made two appearances for the club.

Gaynor had a successful five-year college career, playing her first season with Butler University (2020-21) and her final four years of NCAA eligibility at Michigan State University. With the Spartans, Gaynor scored 17 goals and made 20 assists in 83 appearances. Gaynor's standout performance in conference play earned her selection to the First Team All-Big Ten three straight seasons (2022-2024) and Big Ten Midfielder of the Year (2023). Additional honors from her career as a Spartan include being named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region First Team for two consecutive seasons (2023-2024) and she was named the fourth United Coaches All-American in program history. At Butler University, Gaynor scored two goals in 12 matches (12 starts) for the Bulldogs.

Gaynor had an impressive youth career and earned several accolades including three-time US Youth National Champion, three-time Regional Champion and five-time Michigan State Cup Champion. Her success with the national program merited her selection to the Olympic Development Program's state, regional and national training camp teams.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Justina Gaynor

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Shelby Township, Michigan

Birthdate: 12/21/2001

Height: 5'8''

Age: 24

