Justina Gaynor, Hannah Richardson Reach Mutual Contract Termination with Lexington SC

Published on January 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has come to mutual contract termination agreements with midfielder Justina Gaynor and forward Hannah Richardson.

The move allows both players to pursue new opportunities within the Gainbridge Super League.

Richardson made 25 appearances for Lexington Sporting Club across the last two seasons, contributing three goals during her time with the club. Gaynor appeared in eight matches for the Gals in Green during the 2025/26 fall campaign.

Both players represented Lexington Sporting Club with class. The organization is grateful for their contributions on and off the pitch, and wishes them well in their next endeavors.







