Tampa Bay Sun FC Signs Defender Taylor Chism

Published on January 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa, Florida. - The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of defender Taylor Chism. A composed and reliable defender, she joins Tampa Bay Sun FC following a standout college career.

Chism began her collegiate career at NC State University, where she appeared in more than 50 matches, playing significant minutes in ACC competition. Chism helped lead the Wolfpack to multiple shutouts, including key results in conference play, while also contributing offensively on set pieces. Off the field, Chism earned recognition on the ACC Academic Honor Roll and NC State Dean's List.

Chism completed her final season at Auburn University, where she served as team captain and was named the program's Iron Women of the Season. She started all 18 matches, logging 1,555 minutes, and played the full 90 minutes in each of the final 11 matches of the season. Anchoring the Tiger's defense, she helped lead Auburn to 6 clean sheets and a 1.11 goals-against average, while also contributing 2 goals and 2 assists as a primary target on set pieces. Prior to the season, Chism was named to the SEC Preseason Watch List.

"We're really excited to welcome Taylor to the group," said Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "She's an athletic, dynamic defender with great speed, agility, and strength, and she brings a real edge in 1v1 defending. Beyond her qualities on the field, Taylor is a great person who fits our culture and values. She adds depth and competitiveness to our back line, and we're looking forward to seeing the impact she'll have with us this season."

In addition to her collegiate career, Chism gained valuable pre-professional experience competing in the USL W League with NC Courage U23, where she helped capture the 2024 USL W League National Championship. She also was recognized as a CSC Academic All-District Selection in 2025.

"We're thrilled to have Taylor join our Club," said Sun General Manager and President Christina Unkel. "She brings a competitive edge, professionalism, and versatility that align with our club's standards and vision. Overall she has an extremely positive impact on the group, created her own luck by attending our invite-only tryout in December, and we're looking forward to seeing how her presence will strengthen us this season."

