Sign up for Free Youth Soccer Clinics Before Upcoming Home Matches

Published on January 22, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is offering free pre-match youth soccer clinics for boys and girls ages 7-13 before select Tampa Bay Sun FC home games. These clinics run from 3:30-5:00 PM, with stadium gates opening immediately afterward- making it easy for families to transition straight from the field to the stands!

Each clinic is designed to nurture a love for the game while helping young players build fundamental skills in a fun, supportive environment. Participants will take part in age-appropriate drills, small group activities, and engaging games that emphasize confidence, teamwork, and enjoyment. The clinics are designed for all skill levels, whether they're brand new to soccer or already playing.

Sessions are led by an experienced U.S. Soccer-licensed coach, with support from trained soccer assistants and the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation's Sunshine Squad of volunteers, ensuring every player receives encouragement, guidance, and instruction.

In addition to skill development, the clinics create space for kids to make new friends and experience the excitement of professional soccer up close. Clinics are free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Families are encouraged to sign up early to secure a spot and give their child the opportunity to play, learn, and head straight into matchday excitement.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.