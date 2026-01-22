New Kickoff Time Announced for Carolina Ascent at Sporting Jax

Published on January 22, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League and Carolina Ascent FC announced today a change in kickoff time for Carolina Ascent's road match against Sporting Jax on January 31.

The contest, originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m., will now begin at 5 p.m. EST at Hodges Stadium and will be broadcast on TV64.







