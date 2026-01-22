University of Tennessee Standout Ally Brown Signs Multi-Year Deal with Lexington SC

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed defender and University of Tennessee graduate Ally Brown to a contract through 2027.

"I chose to sign with LSC because of the club's culture and competitive environment," said Brown. "I'm excited to get to work and be part of a team with championship-level goals."

In four seasons with the Lady Volunteers, Brown made 64 appearances with 55 starts. She found the back of the net three times and logged 11 assists.

As a senior, Brown was named First Team All-SEC in 2025 and the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. She also received Third Team All-SEC honors as a junior in 2024 and a number of academic awards throughout her collegiate career.

On Jan. 15, Brown was one of 24 players selected to attend the U.S. Women's National Team Development Camp in Los Angeles. She will join LSC after completing the program.

Brown was previously invited to U.S. U-17 training camps in 2019 and 2020.

The LSC women begin the second half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season Jan. 31 at Fort Lauderdale United FC. The club's two new additions, Brown and Regan Steigleder, will be available for selection by head coach Kosuke Kimura.

Brown will wear No. 16 for the Gals in Green.







