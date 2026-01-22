Tampa Bay Sun FC Announces Retirement of Defender Ava Tankersley

Tampa, FL. - Tampa Bay Sun Football Club announces the retirement of defender Ava Tankersley from professional soccer.

Tankersley concludes her professional career as a respected and dependable presence along the back line, known for her defensive intelligence, consistency, and unwavering commitment to her teammates. During her time with Tampa Bay Sun FC, she played an important role in shaping the club's culture and standards, both on and off the pitch.

Across two seasons with the Sun, she appeared in 13 matches, logging 529 minutes, scoring two goals, and playing an important role in the club's historic 2025 championship season.

A steady and composed defender, Tankersley was trusted in key moments and embraced every role asked of her. Beyond her on-field contributions, she was a respected leader in the locker room, setting an example through her preparation, resilience, and professionalism.

"It was an absolute pleasure and an honor to have coached Ava," said Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "She came to Tampa Bay Sun with an exceptional reputation and lived up to it every single day. Ava is the definition of a team-first professional, and we were truly blessed to have her in our environment. We wish her nothing but the best in the next chapter of her journey."

Tampa Bay Sun FC thanks Ava Tankersley for her dedication and service to the club and congratulates her on an outstanding professional career. The entire Sun organization wishes her continued success and fulfillment in the future.







