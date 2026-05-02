The Florida Derby Continues

Published on May 2, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







A glimpse of Tampa Bay Sun FC's match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC tonight at Beyond Bancard Field

The Tampa Bay Sun will face Fort Lauderdale for the fourth time this season for another chapter in the Florida Derby. With kickoff set for tonight at 7:30 p.m., both sides will look to stay clear of a last-place finish in the league standings.

When & Where

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Where: Beyond Bancard Field | Davie, Florida

When: Saturday, May 2 | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: Peacock

Down to the Wire

Tampa Bay Sun FC and Carolina Ascent FC delivered another tightly contested battle on April 25, with the match ultimately decided by late defining moments in front of goal. After neither side was able to find the breakthrough for the majority of the game, both teams found the net in the closing minutes before Carolina secured the 2-1 victory on a penalty kick in stoppage time. Carolina was awarded the opportunity when forward Mackenzie George was brought down in the box during a collision with Liz Beardsley after both players raced towards a loose ball. With little time remaining, defender Jill Aguilera calmly finished the penalty with a left-footed strike into the top right corner. The outcome marked yet another narrow outcome in a season series that consistently produced competitive, high-intensity matchups.

Florida Derby Continues

Tampa Bay Sun FC meets Fort Lauderdale United FC for the fourth time this season in a series that has favored the Sun. The first meeting ended in a scoreless draw on Oct. 4, followed by a 1-1 result on Nov. 15, before Tampa Bay delivered a commanding 3-0 victory on Feb. 21. Across the season series, the Sun remain unbeaten against Fort Lauderdale and enter tonight's contest with advantages in several key categories, including fewer goals conceded (42), more clean sheets (4), more successful crosses (60), significantly more successful dribbles (230), and more duels won (1,259), highlighting Tampa Bay's defensive resilience and ability to create attacking opportunities.

An Impactful Debut

Sun forward Shea Connors made an extremely memorable debut last weekend against the Ascent, scoring her first goal for the club in her first appearance. After Sun midfielder Jilly Shimkin whipped a dangerous cross into the heart of the area, Connors attacked the service and finished from point-blank range with a composed right-footed touch into the goal. Connors' late equalizer energized the home crowd and gave the Sun a boost in the closing moments, offering an exciting glimpse of the attacking quality she brings to Tampa Bay. After six years playing in Australia, her immediate contribution during her first appearance back home in the US became one of the standout moments of the night.

By the Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 4-12-9

Goals Scored: 25

Goals Conceded: 42

League Position: 9th

Last Match: 2-1 Loss vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC

Record: 5-12-8

Goals Scored: 29

Goals Conceded: 53

League Position: 8th

Last Match: 2-1 Loss vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

One Year Later

Tampa Bay Sun FC and Fort Lauderdale United FC met in last season's league championship; however, both clubs have been eliminated from playoff contention this year. This marks a significant shift from one season ago, when the two sides were competing for the title. Now, the two clubs enter tonight's matchup battling to avoid a last-place finish in the league standings, a reminder of the competitive nature of the Gainbridge Super League, where the table can quickly shift and every point carries significant weight throughout the season.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with 2 matches through May to finish off their Spring Season.

Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field

Saturday, May 16 vs. Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium

Join Us!

Tickets for upcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC home games are available.







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The Florida Derby Continues - Tampa Bay Sun FC

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