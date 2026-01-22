Three Storylines to Follow in the Spring Campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - With the spring portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season set to kick off next Saturday, Fort Lauderdale United FC is preparing for a stretch of matches and storylines loaded with intrigue. From the return of key players to a home-heavy schedule and a reshaped squad, the second half of the campaign promises plenty of excitement. Here are three things to watch this spring:

#1 - The Return of Laveni Vaka

Just 322 days after suffering a season-ending knee injury, star defender Laveni Vaka is set to make her much-anticipated return to the Fort Lauderdale lineup. Vaka was a dominant presence on the back line during the club's inaugural season, earning All-League Second Team honors after starting all 18 matches she played before her rookie season came to a close in March. The BYU product anchored the defense with elite consistency, completing 977 passes and tallying 65 clearances, 45 duels won, 15 tackles won, 14 blocks and 5 interceptions. Despite appearing in 10 fewer matches than the rest, the 23-year-old defender still ranked near the top of the team in clearances (3rd), blocks (3rd) and passes completed (4th), a clear sign of her influence and importance to the FTL UTD squad. Her return comes at a pivotal time for a Fort Lauderdale back line that conceded the second-most goals through 14 matches (23) and lost defender Laurel Ansbrow during the winter break.

#2 - A Home-Heavy Second Half

After playing just six home matches during the Fall portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season, Fort Lauderdale will benefit from a schedule shift in the spring, hosting eight matches at Beyond Bancard Field. The club, which sits fifth in the current standings, opens the second half with three consecutive home fixtures against Lexington SC (January 31), Dallas Trinity FC (February 7) and Brooklyn FC (February 14) in a prime opportunity to earn early momentum. Fort Lauderdale will also host Sporting JAX for the first time on March 14 before returning home in April to face DC Power FC (April 4) and Sporting JAX (April 11) for the second time in less than a month. Two of the club's final three matches will also be played at Beyond Bancard Field, beginning with a Florida Derby clash against Tampa Bay Sun FC on May 2 before concluding the home schedule against Carolina Ascent FC on May 9 in what shapes up to be a crucial matchup for the playoff picture.

#3 - The Development of the New-Look Squad

With roster turnover during the winter break, the club will take on a new look as multiple players moved on from Fort Lauderdale ahead of the spring season. The midfield will look significantly different following the conclusion of Lily Nabet's loan spell and the departure of Darya Rajaee, while Carlyn Baldwin announced her retirement. Along the back line, defender Laurel Ansbrow's loan period came to an end and Sheyenne Allen played her final minute for the club after being in Fort Lauderdale since the first match of the inaugural season. In the attack, forward Princess Ademiluyi was recalled from her loan by Gotham FC.

After arriving following the opening two months of the season, offseason acquisition Sophie Harding has now had extended time to train with the squad and will look to form a dynamic partnership with attacking threat Kiara Locklear. Defensively, the return of Vaka alongside the established trio of Madison McComasky, Ella Simpson and Julia Grosso provides added stability and flexibility. That depth allows captain Sh'nia Gordon the ability to potentially shift back into the attack, reuniting with forward Jasmine Hamid to form a wing partnership that proved effective during the club's inaugural season.

Despite the departure of three midfielders during the break, Taylor Smith and Kat González provide continuity and stability in the middle of the park. Versatile midfielder Kelli Van Treeck impressed while operating in the attack during the first half of the season, adding further balance to the room and is capable of contributing in both the midfield and the attack as needed. Rookie Lilly McCarthy has also made an impact, becoming one of just eight players to score a goal for the club thus far.







