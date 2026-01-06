Carolina Ascent Parts Ways with Alyssa Walker

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today that the club has parted ways with forward Alyssa Walker.

Walker, 28, appeared in 10 matches for the Ascent during the 2025 campaign, making an impact primarily off the bench and finishing the season with two goals. The attacker opened her Super League scoring account on September 13, coming on to net a second-half equalizer at Sporting Jax.

Walker delivered in a key moment again on October 4, scoring the match-winning goal against DC Power FC to secure Carolina Ascent's first victory of the season.

""On behalf of everyone at Carolina Ascent FC, we wish Alyssa nothing but the best as she takes the next step in her career," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She showed her elite pedigree with several important goals early in the season and made a lasting impact in our locker room. Alyssa will always be welcomed back at American Legion Memorial Stadium by our fans."

