Midfielder Maggie Pierce to Join Ireland's Shelbourne FC

Published on December 23, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent announced today that midfielder Maggie Pierce has been released from the club and will join Shelbourne FC of Ireland's Women's Premier Division.

Pierce, 24, made one appearance for the Ascent during the 2025 season, entering as a substitute in Carolina's 2-1 road victory over Spokane Zephyr FC on October 30. She was also a member of Carolina Ascent's W League squad this past summer.

"Maggie has been amazing since the day she arrived in our environment," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "It's always a pleasure to see how much players impact those around them and Maggie has done just that. Maggie is a top player who will continue to do great things in her next endeavor."

The move marks Pierce's second stint with Shelbourne, where she established herself as a regular contributor from 2023-24. During that span, the midfielder made 55 starts across all competitions, scored twice, and featured in two matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Carolina Ascent thanks Maggie for her professionalism and contributions to the club and wishes her continued success as she begins the next chapter of her career in Ireland.







