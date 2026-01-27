Carolina Ascent FC Announces Vivenu as "Official Ticketing Partner"

Published on January 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today a new partnership with Vivenu, naming the global ticketing technology company as the club's "Official Ticketing Partner" ahead of the Spring season.

With the launch of the new ticketing platform, single-game tickets for the Spring will go on sale Tuesday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. EST.

Vivenu is an API-first ticketing platform built for modern sports organizations, giving clubs full control over branding, data ownership, and the fan purchasing experience. The partnership will introduce a fully white-labeled ticket shop for Carolina Ascent supporters, along with faster checkout, mobile-optimized tickets, and deeper integration with the club's digital platforms.

"This partnership is a great example of what modern ticketing should look like" shared Travis Smith, Regional Vice President of Sports and College Partnerships, North America. "Data ownership and decision-making belong with the clubs, and our role is to give teams the ability to stay fully in control while enhancing the fan experience through intuitive, connected ticketing journeys. We're excited to partner with Queen City SC, supporting both Charlotte Independence and Carolina Ascent, and be part of the momentum Charlotte is building around USL soccer."

Fans can expect a simpler ticket-buying process, seamless mobile access and transfers, and greater flexibility for add-ons, special offers, and future upgrades-all powered by user-friendly, mobile-first technology that keeps ticket accounts directly connected to the club.

"This partnership shows a continuous commitment to improving our fan experience and gives us a great new platform to be more fan-focused as we continue to grow our brand and outreach to the Charlotte communities," shared Randy Campbell, Carolina Ascent's Vice President of Marketing.







