OrthoCarolina & Tryon Medical Partners Are Named "Official Healthcare Providers" of Carolina Ascent FC

Published on January 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - OrthoCarolina and Tryon Medical Partners are proud to announce that both organizations will serve as the "Official Healthcare Providers" of the Carolina Ascent FC, Charlotte's professional women's soccer team. OrthoCarolina physicians will provide the orthopedic care for Carolina Ascent players, while Tryon Medical Partners will provide them with comprehensive primary care and women's healthcare.

The partnership will take effect immediately to ensure Carolina Ascent players are in top form to take the pitch when the spring half of the season begins on January 31, 2026. More information is available on the websites of OrthoCarolina and Tryon Medical Partners.

"Whether an amateur or a professional, OrthoCarolina has a rich history of caring for and treating female athletes," said Leo Spector, MD, with OrthoCarolina. "So, it's only fitting we are supporting the Ascent. And collaborating alongside Tryon Medical Partners brings two of Charlotte's most exceptional homegrown healthcare organizations together to support a professional women's soccer club."

"Tryon is excited to partner with fellow independent practice, OrthoCarolina, to bring the same patient-focused care to the Ascent players that our current patients enjoy," said Robert Brownlee, MD, president of Tryon Medical Partners. "In addition to award-winning primary care, Ascent players now have access to the Tryon Women's Center for specialized gynecology and sexual healthcare, as well as the other specialties within Tryon that will help address the whole health of the player and optimize their performance."

Philip Poole, head coach of Carolina Ascent FC, agrees. "We are delighted to partner with OrthoCarolina and Tryon Medical Partners to give our players best-in-class healthcare. We strive to ensure that our care is at the most professional level available. OrthoCarolina and Tryon Medical Partners have blown us away with their quality, attention to detail, and undoubted ability to correctly manage a professional team. I am delighted to call both true partners in every sense of the word."

OrthoCarolina has dedicated physicians and physician assistants to provide Ascent players with orthopedic care. Along with primary care and women's healthcare, Tryon Medical Partners will also assign a nutritionist to the team. In addition to the above medical services, both organizations will also provide pre- and postseason screenings and attend all home matches. They will also make weekly visits to the team's training facility to assess players' health and injuries during training camp and in-season.







