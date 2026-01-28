Carolina Ascent FC Adds NWSL Champion Midfielder Shea Groom

January 28, 2026

Carolina Ascent FC announced today that the club has signed NWSL veteran midfielder Shea Groom.

Groom, 32, brings 11 seasons of top-flight experience to Charlotte, having made 171 NWSL appearances across her professional career. Most recently, she played for Chicago Stars FC in 2025, appearing in 14 league matches.

"Shea is a top player who is a massive signing for Carolina Ascent," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "She is going to have a big impact throughout the club and the community. I am personally looking forward to watching her show her qualities in front of our amazing fans at American Legion Memorial Stadium."

Groom began her professional career after being selected 12th overall by FC Kansas City in the 2015 NWSL College Draft and helped the club capture the NWSL Championship that season. After the organization ceased operations, she was traded to Sky Blue FC in 2018 before stops with Seattle Reign FC (2019), Houston Dash (2020), and Chicago, which she joined as a free agent in 2024.

"I'm excited to continue my career and be able to help build a club that has already accomplished so much," expressed Groom. "What's happening here is special and I feel privileged to be a part of this story. I can't wait to write more history here in Charlotte."

At the collegiate level, Groom starred at Texas A&M University from 2011-14, recording 41 goals in 84 appearances and earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2014. Internationally, Groom has made three appearances with the U.S. Under-23 Women's National Team and has earned a senior national team call-up.







