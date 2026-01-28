LSC Signs Two-Time SEC Defender of the Year Gracie Falla to Gainbridge Super League Squad

Published on January 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club continues to amass talent midseason, signing two-time SEC Defender of the Year and three-time All-SEC First Team center-back Gracie Falla to a multi-year deal.

Falla is currently wrapping up her senior year at the University of South Carolina. She will officially join the club in July.

"I signed with LSC because of the pathway to player development at the professional level," said Falla. "The competitive culture this club brings is highly noticed and is something I'm excited to be a part of. I'm looking forward to playing with the league's top players, and competing for championships under Coach Kimura."

Falla served as a backline stalwart for the powerhouse Gamecocks for four seasons. She immediately put the NCAA on notice, claiming SEC All-Freshman Team honors and being named USC's Rookie of the Year.

Over her collegiate career, she racked up two SEC Defender of the Year awards, three All-SEC First Team mentions and was added to the 2024 MAC Hermann Trophy Watchlist.

She also received a United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region team nod as a junior and was named Second Team All-American as a senior.

In total, she started 84 of 86 matches at South Carolina with three goals and three assists. She and USC graduate Catherine Barry were teammates for three seasons (2022-25), and both players were coached by LSC First Assistant Coach Taylor Leach during the 2024-25 season.

Earlier this month, Falla was one of 24 players invited to attend the U.S. Women's National Team Development Camp in Los Angeles alongside new LSC signee Ally Brown.

She joins Brown and Regan Steigleder as defenders signed to Lexington's Gainbridge Super League roster this January.







