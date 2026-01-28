DC Power FC Sign Susanna Fitch to a Contract Extension Through 2026/27

Published on January 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed defender Susanna Fitch to a contract extension through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season with a club option for 2027/28.

"Susanna is an elite-level defender and an exceptional leader." Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "As Power FC's team captain, Susanna sets the standard both on and off the field and is consistently working to improve. We're excited to announce her return for the upcoming season and look forward to seeing her talent continue to evolve in 2026/27 with the club."

During the Fall half of the 2025/26 season, Fitch started in 13 matches and completed 1,170 minutes. In DC Power FC's 3-2 road win on November 2 against Dallas Trinity FC, Fitch scored the go-ahead goal at the 70th minute, marking her first goal of the season. Additionally, Fitch made 44 clearances, won 18 tackles and won 47 duels. League honors received include selection to the Team of the Month for November 2025.

In her first season with DC Power FC (2024/25), Fitch started in all 28 appearances, amassing a team-high 2,507 minutes. The veteran defender led the team in interceptions (34), tackles won (49), and duels won (139). Fitch's standout first season in the Gainbridge Super League earned her a spot on the All-League First Team.

Before signing with DC Power FC, Fitch spent the 2024 season overseas in Iceland with Keflavík of the Úrvalsdeild Women league and scored one goal in 12 appearances. Previously, Fitch appeared with Napoli of Serie A Women in Naples, Italy and completed 449 minutes in nine matches. Fitch signed with the Houston Dash in July 2023 on a National Team Replacement Contract after she played for Selfoss (Iceland) and was awarded the Team's Player of the Year for the 2021/22 season. Launching her professional career in 2020/21 with Slovacko W (Czech Republic), Fitch scored four goals in 13 matches.

In college, Fitch played four seasons with Virginia Commonwealth University (2016-2019) and scored nine goals and recorded eight assists in 76 appearances (72 starts). Honors received include selection to the All-Atlantic 10 First Team for her final season (2019).

The Virginia native played for Richmond United ECNL and at Monacan High School, where she received First Team All-Conference Honors in 2015 and All-Region First Team in 2014.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/

Susanna Fitch

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Midlothian, Virginia

Birthdate: 10/29/1998

Height: 5'4''

Age: 27

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.