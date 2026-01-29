Nicole Vernis Re-Joins Lexington Sporting Club from Loan Stint

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Midfielder Nicole Vernis is back with Lexington Sporting Club after being recalled from her loan spell at S.S. Lazio.

Vernis made four appearances across all competitions while abroad, three of which came in the Serie A Women's Cup.

During the 2024/25 Gainbridge Super League season, Vernis appeared 12 times for the Gals in Green, starting all 12, and scoring two goals.







