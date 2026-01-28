Lexington Sporting Club Launches LSC Kids Club for Fans 12 Years and Younger

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club launched the Lexington SC Kids Club this week, a new membership program designed to welcome the next generation of Greens into the Stables.

Created for fans 12 and under, the Lexington SC Kids Club offers young supporters exclusive gear, special matchday experiences, free tickets and unforgettable moments throughout the season. The program is designed to spark lifelong connections to the club while giving kids a true behind-the-scenes look on matchday.

Kids Club members receive a welcome package that includes a lanyard, membership card, Kids Club T-shirt and drawstring bag, along with an official Kids Club certificate.

Members will also receive free tickets to six matches, including three men's matches (March 25, July 22 and October 9) and three women's matches (April 18, May 10, Fall date to be announced). Additional match opportunities will be offered throughout the year.

Membership also unlocks exclusive on-field and matchday experiences, such as serving as a junior public address announcer, walking out of the tunnel with players, participating as a ball kid, taking part in the pre-match coin toss and watching warm-ups from the field. Families will also receive a monthly Kids Club newsletter and access to discounted birthday packages.

One of the signature events of the season will be Kids Day, when Kids Club members become VIPs for the day. The event will feature mini-pitch access, a high-five tunnel on the field, and post-match penalty kicks on the stadium pitch.

The Lexington SC Kids Club is now open for enrollment, giving young fans the chance to officially join the Stables and experience Lexington Sporting Club like never before.







