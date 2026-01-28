Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Liz Beardsley on Loan from Houston Dash

Published on January 28, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, Florida. - The Tampa Bay Sun have added goalkeeper Liz Beardsley on loan from the Houston Dash, bringing experience and depth as the club heads into the Spring stretch of the season. Beardsley will remain with Tampa Bay through the remainder of 2026.

"Liz is a great addition to our environment," said Head Coach Denise. "She's a team-first player who brings competitiveness, experience, and athleticism to an already strong goalkeeping group. We're excited to see the impact she'll make not only within our team but also in the Tampa Bay community as a local standout."

Beardsley starred at the University of Maryland, starting every match of her senior season and recording five shutouts and 74 saves. She finished her Terrapins career with 11 clean sheets and 141 total saves, captained the team in her final year, and earned CSC Academic All-District honors. In her first season at Maryland, she started all 18 matches and became the program's first goalkeeper to record six shutouts in a single season since 2014.

She began her collegiate career at the University of Georgia, making 15 appearances as a freshman and earning SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition before stepping into a starting role as a sophomore.

Beardsley joined the Houston Dash ahead of the 2025 NWSL season as a non-rostered invitee before signing a short-term contract that was later made permanent. She also earned a call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team U-23 training camp in October 2025.

"This loan is an important step for both Liz and our club," said General Manager and President Christina Unkel. "She brings valuable experience from Houston and the USWNT environment, and we believe Tampa Bay is the right place for her to continue developing while adding depth and competition to our goalkeeper group. This move aligns with our competitive goals to secure a playoff position this season."

All roster changes are pending league and federation approval.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.