Tampa Bay Sun FC Adds Faith Webber of NWSL on Loan; Tash Flint of Gainbridge Super League Heads to Denver Summit

Published on January 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa, FL. - The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club announced today a loan between the Sun of the USL's Gainbridge Super League and Denver Summit FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

This loan furthers the growing relationship between the two young organizations as Denver embarks on its inaugural season in the NWSL.

Adding to the Tampa Bay attack will be forward Faith Webber. Joining the Denver club will be forward Natasha "Tash" Flint.

Faith Webber

Faith Webber joins Tampa Bay Sun FC on loan from Denver Summit FC, where she quickly established herself as an elite offensive asset.

"We believe Faith will rise to the challenge of this level," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Her movement off the ball, ability to attack space, and discipline are proven, and she brings strong character and professionalism to our group."

Before turning pro, Webber had an impressive, record-setting collegiate career at Utah Valley University. She became the program's all-time leading scorer and led NCAA Division I in goals and goals per game, finishing with 70 goals for the Wolverines.

Prior to Utah Valley, she dominated at Delta College, contributing to a national title and earning multiple individual honors, including MCCAA Player of the Year in 2021, Most Valuable Offensive Player at the NJCAA Division III National Championship, and First Team NJCAA Division III All-American for two seasons.

"Faith brings a lot of energy and attacking talent to our roster," said Sun General Manager and President Christina Unkel. "Her production at the collegiate level speaks for itself, and she's shown she can perform at a high level. Her addition fits exactly with what we're building here."

Tash Flint

Tash Flint is an English forward known for her proven goal-scoring abilities, strength, and consistency across the attacking line.

"Tash is a proven goal scorer with exceptional technical ability and strong tactical awareness," said Sun Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown. "Beyond her performance on the field, she brings invaluable experience and she has been tremendous for this club."

Flint began her professional career with Manchester City and has since played at the top levels of English and Scottish football, including time with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, Liverpool, and Celtic. During her time at Celtic, Flint scored 11 goals in 14 matches and helped the club win the Scottish Women's Premier League title. She has also represented England at the youth national team level.

Most recently, Flint played a key role with Tampa Bay Sun FC, helping guide the team to the inaugural USL Super League championship while earning multiple league honors, including being named to the USL Super League All-League Team.

"Tash has been an integral part of our club since day one, and a key player in the Sun's inaugural championship season. We are grateful for the impact she's made in Tampa Bay," said Sun General Manager and President Christina Unkel. "Her experience, consistency, and leadership will continue to drive her success, and we are proud to support her in her next chapter."

All roster changes are pending league and federation approval.







