Fort Lauderdale Opens Spring Campaign at Home vs. Lexington

Published on January 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-4-6, 18 PTS) opens the Spring portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season on Saturday evening, hosting Lexington SC (5-0-9, 24 PTS) in its first match in over a month. The sides met twice during the Fall, playing to a draw at home on opening night (Aug. 23) before Fort Lauderdale fell in a midweek matchup in Lexington (Oct. 16). With kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to get back on track at home against a surging Lexington side.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's match in the midst of a challenging stretch, looking to earn its first victory in five matches as the squad begins a three-match homestand. The club underwent roster changes during the winter break and will feature a new-look squad after the departure of key contributors, including defender Laurel Ansbrow and midfielder Darya Rajaee, representing a combined 2,929 minutes, 52 appearances and 32 starts from six players. Despite the changes, Fort Lauderdale's attack remains a threat, led by Team of the Month honorees Kiara Locklear (5G) and Jasmine Hamid (2G, 1A), along with two-time Team of the Month selection Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A). Captain Sh'nia Gordon will have opportunities to contribute further up the pitch in the Spring campaign, while offseason addition Sophie Harding looks to make an impact after having time to fully integrate with the squad following her debut in November. The midfield will be held down by the dynamic duo of Taylor Smith and Kat Gonzalez, providing creativity and stability in the middle of the park. Defensively, the return of Laveni Vaka from a year-long absence provides a boost to a back line that faced challenges during the Fall, joining the dominant duo of Team of the Month defenders in Madison McComasky and Ella Simpson. With Fort Lauderdale eager to earn its first win in 80 days, the club will need a strong performance against an opponent that remains unbeaten this season.

Despite not sitting atop the Super League standings, Lexington remains the league's only unbeaten side through 14 matches (5W, 9D). The club is tied for the league lead in goals scored (28) and clean sheets (5), while also leading all teams in goals allowed (13) and passing accuracy (79%). Lexington's attack is paced by Catherine Barry and Addie McCain, who are tied for third in the league with seven goals apiece, with McCain set to return to Fort Lauderdale for the second time since departing in the offseason. Defensively, Allison Pantuso anchors the back line and ranks third in the league in tackles won (28) and seventh in duels won (85), while goalkeeper Kat Asman's five shutouts are tied for the league high. With Fort Lauderdale looking to regain momentum, Saturday's matchup shapes up as a key test in South Florida.

Matchup History

The clubs met twice in the first half of the 2025-26 season, opening the campaign on August 23 at Beyond Bancard Field before a midweek rematch on the road on October 16. The first meeting ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw, while Fort Lauderdale dropped the return fixture away from home.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.