Goalkeeper McKinley Crone Joins Fort Lauderdale United on Loan from Orlando Pride

Published on January 30, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce the arrival of goalkeeper McKinley "Mac" Crone on loan from the NWSL's Orlando Pride for the remainder of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Crone adds important experience to further round out our competitive goalkeeping unit," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's been part of high-level environments and brings a professional mindset that will elevate an already strong group. Her leadership, consistency, and understanding of the demands of the game will be a valuable asset to us both on and off the field."

A dominant and experienced shot-stopper, Crone adds veteran presence to a youthful goalkeeping room. The 27-year-old possesses strong hands, fearlessness coming off her line and willingness to put her body on the line to make critical saves. Crone joins a goalkeeping group headlined by rookies Bella Hara and Haley Craig, forming one of the most balanced and complete goalkeeper rooms in the Super League.

"Mac is a proven shot-stopper with the experience to make an immediate impact," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her presence adds depth and confidence to our goalkeeping group as we head into a critical stretch of the season."

A native of Maitland, Florida, Crone began her collegiate career at the University of Oklahoma, where she started and appeared in all 39 matches over two seasons before transferring to the University of Alabama. She was dominant during her three years in Tuscaloosa, making 64 starts and recording 229 saves across 5,733 minutes in goal. Crone capped her college career with a standout 2022 season, setting Crimson Tide single-season records for shutouts (10) and wins (23), while also establishing program career marks in wins (41) and tying the school record for shutouts (21). She earned two SEC Defender of the Week honors, was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team, and ended her career ranked second all-time in NCAA Division I history with 9,519.77 goalkeeper minutes played.

Following the conclusion of her collegiate career, Crone joined her hometown Orlando Pride as a non-roster invitee during the preseason. After an impressive showing in training, she signed her first professional contract in June 2023 as a National Team Replacement Player, was retained for the remainder of the season in September, and re-signed with the club in March 2024. Crone made her professional debut on July 20, 2024, appearing in a Summer Cup match against NC Courage, before signing a long-term contract with the Pride later that September and was a part of the Orlando Pride squad that won the 2024 NWSL Championship. She made her NWSL debut on May 4, 2025, coming on as a substitute, and earned her first league start on September 13 against Bay FC, recording three saves in a 1-1 draw.

A veteran shot-stopper with extensive professional experience, Crone adds depth, leadership and reliability to an already elite goalkeeping room as Fort Lauderdale United pushes toward the Super League Playoffs in the second half of the season.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.