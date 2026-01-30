Fort Lauderdale United Adds Versatile Defender Abi Hugh Ahead of Spring Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the addition of versatile defender Abi Hugh to the roster ahead of the spring portion of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"Hugh has integrated extremely well with our group, showcasing her athleticism, speed, work rate, and strong character," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's a versatile player with a high ceiling and a clear hunger to continue developing and pushing her game forward."

A versatile player capable of contributing in both the midfield and back line, Hugh brings flexibility and a team-first mentality to the Fort Lauderdale United squad. Tenacious yet creative, Hugh has the potential to impact all phases of the game as Fort Lauderdale pushes toward a Gainbridge Super League playoff berth in the final half of the season.

"Abi is a competitor who has proven herself at every level she's played," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Her versatility, winning mentality, and experience across both collegiate and professional environments make her a strong addition to our group. She understands what it takes to contribute in multiple roles, and we believe her flexibility and work ethic will be valuable as we push toward our goals in the second half of the season."

A native of Huntington, West Virginia, Hugh played her collegiate soccer at her hometown school, Marshall University. The midfielder made an instant impact in her first year at Marshall, earning 2020 Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors after scoring 8 goals in the 10-game season, also being named a Top 100 Freshman by Top Drawer Soccer. Across four seasons at Marshall, Hugh captained the squad and appeared in 62 matches with 60 starts, totaling 10 goals and 9 assists in 5,036 minutes as an every match player for the Thundering Herd. In addition, Hugh spent two seasons alongside fellow Fort Lauderdale midfielder Kat González in Huntington, making them the third pair of former collegiate teammates on the squad (Kiara Locklear & Kelli Van Treeck; Jasmine Hamid & Nia Christopher). Hugh transferred to NC State for her final year of eligibility, where she appeared in 14 matches with three starts, recording a goal and an assist in 598 minutes to close out her collegiate career.

After concluding her collegiate career, Hugh joined Pittsburgh Riveters SC of the USL W League for the summer season, where she showcased her elite versatility while helping the Riveters capture the Great Forest Division Championship in the club's inaugural campaign. Hugh started matches at holding midfielder, outside back and center back, earning Great Forest Division Player of the Year honors and a spot on the USL W League All-League Second Team. Following her standout summer, Hugh signed her first professional contract with 15-time Cypriot First Division champions Apollon Ladies FC, making her professional debut on the European stage in the UEFA Champions League against BSC Young Boys on August 27 before earning her first start against Hibernian on August 30, logging 120 minutes across the two matches.

A dynamic defender with big game experience and the potential to impact the game in multiple roles, Hugh will look to provide versatility and flexibility as Fort Lauderdale aims for a return to the Super League Playoffs.







