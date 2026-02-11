Paul Jennison Named Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC

Published on February 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that it has named Paul Jennison the Head Coach of its Gainbridge Super League side, effective immediately. Jennison, who opened the 2025/26 season as the club's Goalkeeper Coach, becomes the third head coach in club history.

"Paul has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, leadership, and commitment to our players," said Tyrone Mears, President of Soccer. "He has been an important part of our technical staff this season and understands the standards and culture we are building at Fort Lauderdale United. We believe in continuity, we believe in our pathway, and we have full confidence in Paul as we enter a critical stretch of the season."

Jennison joined Fort Lauderdale United FC in July and has played an integral role within the technical staff throughout the 2025/26 campaign. Following the midseason departure of Ali Rogers, he steps into the head coaching role with the club sitting just two points outside of a Gainbridge Super League playoff spot with 12 matches remaining in the 2025/26 season.

A native of Middlesborough, England, Jennison brings more than 17 years of coaching experience across the collegiate, academy, and international levels. Prior to joining Fort Lauderdale United, he served as Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper coach for the University of South Carolina men's soccer program after four seasons as Head of Goalkeeping at IMG Academy, where he oversaw all aspects of the goalkeeping department.

Before his time at IMG, Jennison spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach with Northwestern University's women's soccer program. He began his coaching career in 2008 at St. Charles East High School, leading both the girls and boys soccer programs over a nine-year tenure.

Jennison's experience also includes serving as Goalkeeper Coach for the British Virgin Islands Men's National Team in 2023, coaching at the USL League Two level, and working within the Olympic Development Program (ODP). Since 2018, he has served as a Coach Educator for the U.S. Soccer Federation.

"I'm excited for this tremendous opportunity," said Jennison. "This is a special place, and we certainly have a very bright future. The important thing is to build on our already well- established foundation and bring in the collective together so we can move the team forward. We're very excited about the players we have on the roster and how we can continuously bring the best out of them. We appreciate the support from our community and are looking forward to continuing to give them a team they can rally behind."

With extensive experience across all levels of the game, Jennison now takes the helm as Fort Lauderdale United FC enters a critical stretch of the 2025/26 season.







