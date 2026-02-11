Stella Spitzer Called into U-16 U.S. Youth National Team

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC and the United States Soccer Federation announced today that forward Stella Spitzer has been called into the U-16 United States Youth National Team for the upcoming UEFA Development Tournament.

Spitzer is the lone player to make the squad from the Gainbridge Super League and is the only professional in the group of 20 players called in. Spitzer was last called up in November 2024 for the U-15s.

The UEFA Development Tournament will be held in Antalya, Türkiye and kicks off on February 16 and extends until February 27. The United States will play three matches - Spain on February 21, Denmark on February 23, and England on February 26. All the games will be played at Emirhan Sports Center Stadium in Antalya.

This tournament serves as another building block in preparing for the 2027 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Spitzer made history in July 2025 by becoming the youngest player to sign a professional contract in Gainbridge Super League history. The forward had already etched her name in the record books the previous fall, debuting professionally at just 14 years, 198 days old when she came on as a substitute against Brooklyn FC on October 19, 2024, making her the youngest player to appear in a professional match in the United States.

This season, Spitzer has featured once, coming off the bench against Spokane Zephyr FC on September 24.







