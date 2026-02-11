Saturday's Dallas Trinity FC Road Match Postponed
Published on February 11, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Dallas Trinity FC News Release
Dallas Trinity FC's upcoming road match vs. Lexington SC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. CT, has been postponed due to field conditions at Lexington SC Stadium.
A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.
