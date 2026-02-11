Saturday's Dallas Trinity FC Road Match Postponed

Dallas Trinity FC's upcoming road match vs. Lexington SC, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. CT, has been postponed due to field conditions at Lexington SC Stadium.

A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.







