Dallas Trinity FC Announces Historic Broadcast Partnership

Published on February 5, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - In a groundbreaking first for the organization, Dallas Trinity FC (DTFC) and TEGNA's (NYSE: TGNA) KFAA and WFAA+ in Dallas have announced a broadcast rights agreement to televise the remainder of the club's spring schedule. KFAA and WFAA+ will serve as the exclusive local television partner of DTFC.

All remaining matches of DTFC's spring schedule will be available for free over-the-air or streaming in the local Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA (Ch. 29) and/or WFAA+.

"We are very excited to announce this new broadcast partnership with KFAA and WFAA+," Dallas Trinity FC Founder and President Charlie Neil said. "This agreement will make Dallas Trinity FC matches available via local broadcast to more people than ever before through the tremendous reach of KFAA and WFAA+. We are appreciative of the investment TEGNA is making in our soccer club and women's sports, and we look forward to partnering with them to deliver our matches to fans across North Texas. This is another step in growing our brand among the Dallas sports scene in our second season."

The first game streamed locally will be Saturday, February 7 as DTFC visits Fort Lauderdale United FC at 7 p.m. CT.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dallas Trinity FC to bring even more live sports that viewers can watch free, over the air on KFAA or stream anytime on WFAA+," said Carolyn Mungo, president and general manager of WFAA and KFAA. "With four professional teams now calling KFAA home - including two women's teams - KFAA has become the go-to destination in North Texas for live sports action."

Fans will be able to watch KFAA (Ch. 29) games through their cable, satellite, or streaming provider or through an HD antenna. As of Feb. 1, KFAA is available on the following providers in Dallas-Fort Worth: AT&T U-verse TV (Ch. 29/1029), Charter Spectrum (Ch. 29/1291), DIRECTV (Ch. 29), DIRECTV Stream, DISH (Ch. 29), Frontier Fiber (Ch. 29/529), Fubo, GEUS (Ch. 510), Grande Communications/Astound Broadband, OneSource Communications (Ch. 25), and Optimum (Ch. 10/14).

KFAA is also home to the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, the WNBA's Dallas Wings, and the NBA G League's Texas Legends. Additionally, as a Gainbridge Super League member, DTFC games will continue to stream nationally on Peacock.

After kicking off its spring schedule with a home draw, Dallas Trinity FC (6-5-3, 21 points) is back in action with a visit to Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-6, 18 points) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT from Beyond Bancard Field. The match will stream on WFAA+ in DFW and nationally on Peacock.







