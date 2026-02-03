Dallas Trinity FC Signs Striker Bethany Bos

Published on February 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced the signing of forward Bethany Bos (formerly Balcer), solidifying the club's roster as it continues its spring schedule under new head coach Nathan Thackeray.

Bos, 28, joins the club as one of the most accomplished and unconventional goal-scorers in modern women's soccer. Bos has represented the U.S. Women's National Team in international play, earning her first senior cap in 2021 and bringing proven finishing, versatility, and a relentless work rate to the attacking line.

"Bethany is a high-impact attacking player who consistently makes the players around her better," said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. "She's intelligent in her movement, clinical in front of goal, and relentless in the way she competes on every play. Beyond her attacking qualities, she brings a strong leadership presence-setting the standard in training, demanding accountability, and leading by example in big moments, which will be a major addition to our locker room and our attack."

A standout at Spring Arbor University in Michigan, Bos became the first player in NAIA history to be named National Player of the Year three times and led her squad to two national titles.

She signed professionally with OL Reign (now Seattle Reign FC) as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and went on to finish second in the NWSL Golden Boot race in 2021. She helped lead the club to multiple playoff appearances, highlighted by a league championship in 2022. In five seasons with the club, Bos tallied 33 goals and four assists across 109 matches played (80 starts). She would be traded to Racing Louisville FC in 2024, scoring four times and assisting twice there across 21 appearances (10 starts).

She's set to make her DTFC debut this weekend as the club faces Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-6, 18 points) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. CT from Beyond Bancard Field. The match will stream on WFAA+ in DFW and nationally on Peacock.

