Dallas Trinity FC Draws Lexington SC, 2-2

Published on March 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (8-6-5, 29 points) and Lexington SC (7-2-10, 31 points) played to a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night from Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match had an attendance of 3,651 fans as the club celebrated Pups at the Pitch.

Lexington got on the board first with a 26th minute goal by defender Alyssa Bourgeois, putting Dallas behind 1-0 at halftime.

DTFC pulled level in the 55th minute as midfielder Lexi Missimo struck gold on a free kick from outside the 18-yard box, knotting things up at 1-1. The Southlake native now has two goals on the season.

Dallas remained on the attack, as forward Chioma Ubogagu played a perfect ground cross that defender Lauren Flynn put into the back of the net for a 79th minute goal, her second on the year.

Lexington forward Catherine Berry would score in stoppage time (90+3') to make things 2-2 at the final whistle.

With the result, Trinity FC is now 2-1-3 in the spring portion of its schedule and has gone unbeaten in nine of its last ten regular season matches.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC has gone unbeaten in nine of its last ten league matches (5-1-4).

The team sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (4th place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs).

DTFC has a record of 4-2-3 at home this season.

Dallas is now 1-1-2 against LEX this season, with an all-time record of 5-1-2.

Midfielder Lexi Missimo scored her second goal of the season (55'), matching her goal total from the 2024/25 campaign, which was shortened due to injury.

Defender Lauren Flynn scored her second goal of the season (79') across five matches played.

Forward Chioma Ubogagu (Coppell, TX native) tallied her fourth assist of the season; she had six assists during the 2024/25 campaign. She became the third player in league history to reach double-digit assists.

Academy midfielder Caroline Swann (Dallas, TX native) made her first professional start.

Newly-signed defender Sydney Cheesman made her club debut as a substitute (89').

16 players saw action for Dallas against Lexington.

Dallas tallied eight total shots (three shots on target); Lexington had nine total shots (five shots on target).

DTFC lost the time-of-possession battle (48.4% to LEX's 51.6%).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will remain at the Cotton Bowl for a Sunday marquee matchup against league-leading Sporting JAX (11-4-4, 37 points) on March 22 at 4:00 p.m. CT. The club will be celebrating Girl Scouts Day and Women's History Month, in addition to honoring the 1984 Dallas Sting team (the first women's soccer team to represent the U.S. internationally). The match will stream on WFAA+, Peacock, and TUDN Radio.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the draw...

"With what we put into the second half of play, I thought that we deserved to come away with the three points. My disappointment is for them, not because of them. We performed really well for 90 minutes. Late goals happen and they feel like a kick to the stomach, but it's part of the game."

Midfielder Lexi Missimo

On her set piece goal...

"My role on the team is to produce, to get a goal or an assist. That's my job, so I'm just glad I can produce for this team. I think we had a lot of positives from this game."

Defender Lauren Flynn

On the team's mindset shift at halftime...

"I think that we had some great takeaways from the first half and we knew what we had to do going into the second half. We brought that, obviously. It's a bummer we couldn't close it out, I think we all want those last four minutes back. I do think there's a lot of positive takeaways from the game and we just need to build on that for Sunday."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 19, 2026

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