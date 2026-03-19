Brooklyn FC Welcomes New Balance as Official Kit Partner for Both Men's and Women's Teams

Published on March 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) today announced a multi-year sponsorship with New Balance, naming the global athletic brand the Official Kit Supplier of Brooklyn FC.

"Brooklyn FC has a clear identity and a strong connection to its community, and that matters," said Andrew McGarty, Director of Sports Marketing, Global Football at New Balance. "We're proud to support the club across both the men's and women's teams. This relationship is about quality, craft and building something supporters can be proud to wear."

The sponsorship covers the full Brooklyn FC organization and will support both the club's men's team in the USL Championship and women's team in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property. Brooklyn FC players and staff will wear New Balance match kits, training gear, apparel and accessories. The sponsorship marries BKFC's identity and pride with New Balance's long-standing focus on craftsmanship and sport.

Tim Weah Collab

The first Brooklyn FC kits created with New Balance put a fresh spin on the club's classic pinstripes. The New Balance design team developed the look in collaboration with Brooklyn FC club investor Tim Weah, a U.S. men's national team player and a New Balance athlete.

"This club is real. It's not trying to play a part," Weah said. "The pinstripes nod to what people already connect with Brooklyn FC, and the architectural detail reflects some of the everyday visuals seen in Brooklyn. I wanted it to feel sharp, modern and true to the borough."

Brooklyn First

Brooklyn FC and New Balance also plan to extend the relationship beyond the pitch with community-focused efforts celebrating the borough and the people who power the club. Additional details will be shared at a later date.

"Brooklyn FC is of Brooklyn and for Brooklyn. New Balance understood that right away," said Josh Persell, CEO of Brooklyn FC. "They didn't just show up with a logo. They showed up with intent and incorporated allusions to some of the borough's architectural motifs, including representing an architectural nod to the arches of the Brooklyn Bridge, the columns of the Brooklyn Museum, and crests of Coney Island rollercoasters, making the kits feel distinctly Brooklyn."

Home, away and goalkeeper kits, along with a first drop of Brooklyn FC fan apparel, are available to pre-order now at https://brooklynfc.shop/collections/jerseys-kits.

Next Up for Brooklyn FC

After suffering their first loss of the season, the Brooklyn FC Men look to bounce back on Saturday, March 21, hosting Tristate rivals Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM.

The Brooklyn FC Women return home to face Carolina Ascent on Sunday, March 22, riding high after a huge midweek win in Tampa. Kickoff is at 3:00 PM.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 19, 2026

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