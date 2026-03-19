DC Power Football Club Sign University of Virginia Defender Kiki Maki

Published on March 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed University of Virginia defender Kiki Maki through the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season with a club option for 2026/27 pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Kiki to DC Power FC to open her professional career," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Kiki was a key four-year player on University of Virginia's back line and we're confident that she will make an immediate impact for our club in our fight for a playoff berth as we approach the end of our second season in the Gainbridge Super League."

Before signing with DC Power FC, Maki played for the University of Virginia (NCAA) from 2021-2025. The 5-foot-9 defender scored three goals in 56 matches (39 starts) amassing 3,714 total minutes across four seasons. Maki had an impressive Senior season (2025) and appeared in 22 matches (21 starts) and helped lead the Cavaliers to a 13-shutout season. Her standout performance merited her selection to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Fourth Team.

The Naples, Florida native is a product of IMG Academy. Maki received three-time Defensive Player of the Year honors, was ranked No. 170 by Top Drawer Soccer and was invited to the U.S. Women's Youth National ID Clinic (2021). Additionally, Maki was a part of Florida's Region III Olympic Development Team.

DC Power FC plays its next home match of the 2025/26 Spring half of the season at Audi Field on Thursday, March 26 against Tampa Bay Sun FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Kiki Maki

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Naples, Florida

Birthdate: 12/09/2002

Height: 5'9''

Age: 23

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 19, 2026

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