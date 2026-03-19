Tampa Bay Sun FC Raises Championship Banner But Ultimately Succumbs to Brooklyn FC, 3-0

Published on March 19, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - The Tampa Bay Sun continue the second half of their season with a loss against Brooklyn FC, 3 to 0. At tonight's home match, Tampa Bay created several promising chances against Brooklyn but was unable to convert. Applying consistent pressure in the attack, Brooklyn was able to capitalize on their chances, resulting in a hard-fought defeat for the Sun on home turf.

Tonight, fans of the Sun gathered at Suncoast Credit Union Field to celebrate their groundbreaking inaugural championship victory with the official unveiling of the team's first championship banner. Tampa Bay's celebration matched perfectly with tonight's theme, Women's Empowerment Night, anchoring a night of festivities to honor the women who lead, serve, and deliver a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay community. Local Girl Scouts led the pregame flag presentation and honor guard. Fans supported woman-owned businesses, shopping in a mini marketplace showcasing a variety of woman-owned vendors.

The special pregame ceremony along the Hillsborough River paid tribute to last season's championship effort, culminating in a milestone in Tampa Bay history as the Sun became the area's first women's professional sports team to raise a championship banner.

While the result did not favor the Sun, Tampa Bay continued to demonstrate its fight and attacking identity, with notable performances by Sydny Nasello and Brooke Hendrix-stars of last season's championship run-and a determined effort that carried through the final whistle. Brooklyn, meanwhile, took advantage of key moments, using set pieces and timely plays to break through and convert their opportunities.

Despite conceding, the Sun continued to push the pace, maintaining attacking momentum and testing the Brooklyn defense late into the match. Tampa Bay's persistence and energy were evident throughout the game, as the team continued to press for a breakthrough in front of a lively crowd of Sun supporters.

MATCH RECAP

Brooklyn opened the scoring early as Rebecca Cooke leaped above Tampa Bay's defense and powered a close-range header into the top right corner. The sequence was sparked by a dangerous set piece delivery from Samantha Kroeger, whose cross found Cooke "head on" and ultimately gave Brooklyn the advantage early in the game.

Soon after, Brooklyn doubled its lead, with Catherine Zimmerman's finish following a well-played attacking sequence. Receiving a perfectly targeted pass from Mylena Freitas, Zimmerman fired a composed right-footed shot from the right side of the box, positioning it right past the keeper to carry on the visitors' lead.

Brooklyn pressed forward once again as Rebecca Cooke unleashed a right-footed strike from outside the box, narrowly missing the right post. The opportunity was created by Hope Breslin, who set Cooke up for a long-range attempt.

In the 56th minute of the match, Brooklyn added to its lead yet again with a sequence of precise passes that dissected Tampa Bay's defense. Approaching the top of the penalty area, Catherine Zimmerman sent the ball diagonally to the left, finding Rebecca Cooke waiting a few feet outside the goal box. After a pause, Cooke slipped a pass into the path of the darting Hope Breslin. Driving toward the goal with momentum, Breslin arched a left-footed strike past Wegener's fingertips and into the top right corner, giving Brooklyn FC a three point lead against the Sun.

Brooklyn continued to advance up the field in the 57th minute as Rebecca Cooke unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box. However, Sun goalkeeper Emory Wegener was well-positioned once again. Wegener made a composed save in the center of goal, denying the attempt.

Tampa Bay responded moments later as Peyton Parsons, making her professional debut tonight with the Sun, found space in the center of the box and let a left-footed shot go that sailed just over the top of the goal. The opportunity was created by Faith Webber in the 58th minute, whose cross delivered Parsons a promising scoring opportunity.

Tampa Bay's final notable attacking moment came in the 72nd minute, as Sydny Nasello created space on the left side of the box. Nasello, refusing to be denied as she pushed the ball forward with her immaculate technical skills, positioned herself to drive a right-footed strike that drifted just past Brooklyn's net.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown, on her gratitude for continued fan support despite on-field struggles:

"[The Sun players] are awesome role models- win, lose, tie, it doesn't matter- these women are incredible role models and people. And I hope [fans] keep bringing their little girls out to the game, and you guys keep supporting us, because it does make a difference. And your belief, and our belief in ourselves- that confidence- it can drive something special."

Forward Sydny Nasello, on what raising the championship banner on Women's Empowerment Night meant for her:

"Honestly, that's such a pretty cool moment to be a part of - especially [because of] how much I love the city. To be a part of the first ever women's professional team and then to get to see that banner raised. [We are] the first ever super league champions [and] that's a moment that team will remember for the rest of their lives. On Women Empowerment [Night], [which is] one of my favorite parts, we get to see the little kids after the game. There's a lot of beautiful, young kids and it's awesome. They get to see us, and kind of fill our shoes one day."

Defender Brooke Hendrix, on how a slow start to the match put the Sun on the back foot:

"In that first 45, we were trying to figure it out, and it took us a little bit too long to do that. I think we were a lot stronger in the second half- taking a little bit more risk, being a little bit more aggressive- and we should have started like that from the beginning."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Sunday, April 5 at 5:00 p.m. vs. Carolina Ascent FC.

FINAL RESULT

Brooklyn FC 3 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 0

Wednesday, March 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field at Blake High School







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 19, 2026

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