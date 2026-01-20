Dallas Trinity FC Names Nathan Thackeray as Head Coach, Bolsters Spring Roster with Three Signings

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC today announced the hiring of Nathan Thackeray as the club's new head coach, alongside the addition of three new players to the roster: defender Lauren Flynn, goalkeeper Tyler McCamey, and midfielder Heather Stainbrook.

The new hire and roster moves reflect the club's continued focus on building a strong foundation and sustaining success in Dallas as the team enters the spring stretch of the season.

"Dallas Trinity FC is excited to welcome Nathan and his family to our club," said Chris Petrucelli, General Manager of Dallas Trinity FC. "Throughout his career, Nathan has shown that he's a winner. With the team positioned to compete for a Championship, Nathan is the perfect person to get us over the line. He's been involved in the development of world-class players and top-notch teams. He brings experience, enthusiasm, passion, knowledge, and expertise to a team that is ready to chase titles. We will be excited to see the team performing at a high level under his guidance."

Thackeray arrives with a deep résumé and a proven track record at the highest levels of the game. Most recently, he served as interim head coach of the North Carolina Courage, where he spent eight seasons as an assistant coach with one of the NWSL's most successful clubs. A native of Burnley, England, Thackeray launched his coaching career in 2011 at Young Harris College, before sharpening his development credentials with the Houston Dynamo Academy (2012-16) and North Carolina FC Youth (2016-20). He continued his rise at the collegiate level with the University of North Carolina women's soccer program (2021-23), adding championship-caliber experience to an already robust coaching portfolio.

Thackeray's path to the touchline began in England, where he guarded the net for Bradford City and Corby Town before taking his talents stateside. From collegiate play at William Woods University to stints with the Kalamazoo Outrage and St. Louis Lions, his journey across leagues and continents shaped the competitive edge he brings today. Thackeray brings a bold vision and fresh energy as DTFC looks ahead to the future: building a winning culture, pushing standards, and setting the foundation for long-term success.

"Becoming the head coach of Dallas Trinity FC is an opportunity that I'm truly grateful for," said Thackeray. "This club is building something special, and I'm excited to help guide that process. My background in the professional game has shaped how I lead teams, and I'm eager to bring a competitive, high-standard environment that pushes this group to consistently perform and grow together."

As Dallas Trinity FC resumes play following the league's winter break, the spring roster will feature a mix of returning contributors and new additions across the back line, midfield and goalkeeping group, providing added depth and flexibility during the second half of the season as Dallas prepares for the stretch run of the season.

Flynn joins DTFC after playing the first two seasons of her professional career with the Utah Royals, where she logged 21 appearances (16 starts). The former no. 16 overall pick was a two-time NCAA Champion at Florida State, where she made 79 appearances (70 starts) and scored seven goals. The Arlington, Va. native has been called up to represent the U.S. at the U-20 and U-23 level.

McCamey comes to town after stints last year with Gotham City FC and the Kansas City Current, with the latter club winning the NWSL Shield, and will have the opportunity to make her professional debut in Dallas. The Atlanta, Ga. local played collegiately at Princeton, logging 56 appearances and earning first-team All-Ivy League honors.

Stainbrook arrives on loan from the Washington Spirit, where she's made 22 appearances and scored once since signing a three-year contract with the club in 2024. The South Jordan, Ut. native was a five-year starter at Utah Valley, logging 101 appearances and earning first-team All-WAC honors three times.

Dallas currently sits in playoff position among the top-four in the league standings. The club is back in action Saturday, Jan. 31 hosting Brooklyn FC (4-6-5, 17 points) at Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CT, as DTFC celebrates the start of Black History Month. In addition, midfielder Lexi Missimo is expected to rejoin the team following her U.S. National Team Development Camp this week and will be available ahead of the club's next match. The match will stream on Peacock.







