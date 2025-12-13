Dallas Trinity FC Defeats Carolina Ascent FC, 1-0

Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (6-5-1, 19 points) defeated Carolina Ascent FC (5-4-4, 19 points) 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Cotton Bowl Stadium. Dallas has now won three consecutive matches and moves into a playoff position (top-four in the standings) in the Gainbridge Super League.

Following a scoreless first half between the two sides, DTFC midfielder Lexi Missimo (Southlake native and Texas alum) broke the seal in the 64th minute as she found the back of the net for the first time this season, scoring on a nice cross from the right side by forward Tamara Bolt. Missimo, who made her season debut last week vs. DC, missed the first 12 matches of the campaign due to injury.

The match had an attendance of 2,377 fans as the club celebrated Hat Tricks for Heroes, honoring First Responders.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC moves up into 4th place in the Gainbridge Super League standings (pending the outcome of Fort Lauderdale's match later today).

DTFC now has a record of 4-2-0 at home this season.

Dallas is now 3-1-1 all-time against CAR; the two squads will face off two more times this season (Feb. 21 and April 19).

Rylee Foster earned her fourth clean sheet of the season (also the team's fourth shutout of 2025/26).

Midfielder Lexi Missimo scored her first goal of the season (64'); she had two during the 2024/25 season.

Forward Tamara Bolt tallied her third assist of the season (64'); she had one during the 2024/25 season.

16 players saw action for Dallas against DC.

Dallas tallied 6 total shots (1 shot on target). Carolina had 19 total shots (2 on target).

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC finishes out its Fall Schedule at home against first-place Lexington SC (5-0-8, 23 points) on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 2:30 p.m. CT from Cotton Bowl Stadium, as DTFC celebrates the Holidays! The match will air on Peacock (English) and TUDN Radio (Spanish).

QUOTES

Head Coach/General Manager Chris Petrucelli

On the match...

"You saw our players sliding, diving, blocking shots, and things like that. That sort of mentality is effective and produces results like this. We created opportunities and had chances to score a couple."

Goalkeeper Rylee Foster

Thoughts on the team's performance...

"Just the grit. It wasn't a pretty performance, but I think what we were missing prior to the winning streak we've gone on was that resilience. Being ruthless in the box and putting our bodies on the line on both sides of the pitch is what you saw from us today."

Midfielder Lexi Missimo

On the win...

"I'm just so thankful and excited to be back on the pitch. To be able to contribute a goal to this team is everything and more. Once we get our groove, I think this team will strive."







