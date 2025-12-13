DC Power FC Comes Away with 2-2 Draw against Lexington SC

Published on December 13, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Fall Season

Lexington SC (5-0-8, 23 PTS) 2 vs. 2 DC Power FC (3-5-5, 14 PTS)

Saturday, December 13

Lexington SC Stadium

Player Notes

Forward Gianna Gourley opened scoring with her seventh goal of the season at the 21st minute. Midfielder Emily Colton sent the ball ahead to Gourley marking her third assist of the season.

DC Power FC reclaimed the lead before the end of the first half courtesy of Gourley's 45+1' goal. Gourley's go-ahead goal marks her eighth of the season and third career brace (second against Lexington) for D.C.'s side.

Defender Claire Constant returned to the starting lineup and completed 90 minutes. Constant won five duels, made six clearances and three tackles for DC Power FC.

Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino started in her thirteenth straight match and made six saves through 90 minutes.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 1-2-3 all-time and 0-0-2 this season against Lexington SC.

Lexington SC Lineup: Katherine Asman, Allison Pantuso, Taylor Aylmer, Emina Ekic (McKenzie Weinert 60'), Alyssa Bourgeois, Catherine Barry (Justina Gaynor 90'), Tatiana Fung (Shea Moyer 72'), Addie McCain, Hannah Johnson, Hannah Sharts and Sarah Griffith.

Unused Substitutes: Sarah Cox, Maddy Perez, Amber Nguyen and Cassie Rohan.

Head Coach: Masaki Hemmi

________________________________________________________________________________

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Madison Murnin, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings, Alexis Theoret, Loza Abera (Ellie Gilbert 64'), Emily Colton (Margie Detrizio 90+2'), Jaydah Bedoya (Dasia Torbert 79'), Anna Bagley (Paige Almendariz 79') and Gianna Gourley.

Unused Substitutes: Makenna Gottschalk, Katie Duong and Charlie Estcourt.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On what DC Power FC did well against Lexington and what needs to be improved upon heading to Carolina Ascent FC...

"I thought our intensity was very good and that we deserved more than what we got out of the game," Namazi said. "Just two moments that again, we're not switched on all the way. The first goal we gave up was a bad giveaway in a sensitive area of the field and they scored. The second one, we need to do our best to block that shot coming across. Other than that, we had our chances and missed a bunch of chances. Again, didn't get what we deserved out of this match. Now we go to Carolina and look to play better than we did today. Continue to play the way we want to play and defend better."

Forward Gianna Gourley

On the team's performance today and her first half brace...

"Our goals came from quick, team combination play," Gourley said. "I thought we moved the ball around well and it opened gaps that we could run into and had quality services. I'm very happy with our team in that regard but, again, we just need to put a full 90 minutes together to come out with the win. A lot of positives to take away from the game today but it stings to come out with only a tie."

Defender Sydney Cummings

On what the team did well defensively and what areas need improvement before the final match of the Fall slate...

"This week we worked a lot on defending our box," Cummings said. "I think you saw that today with a lot of blocked shots and people putting their bodies on the line. Our focus going into Carolina is stringing that together for 90 minutes. A lot of that comes from focus and repetition in practice, so that'll be one of our focal points this week especially thinking about Carolina who like to get endline and get crosses into the box."







