Two Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League November Team of the Month

Published on December 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Gainbridge Super League and DC Power Football Club have announced that defender Susanna Fitch and forward Gianna Gourley have been selected to the Gainbridge Super League November Team of the Month.

Named captain ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, Fitch has scored one goal, won 32 duels, 14 tackles and made 30 clearances through ten starts amassing 900 minutes this season. Fitch was named to the All-League First Team for her standout performance throughout the inaugural 2024/25 season.

Forward Gianna Gourley leads Power FC with five goals this season (11 all-time) and has recorded a team-high 24 shots (11 on target) through 11 appearances. Gourley was recognized on the Gainbridge Super League's September Team of the Month for her offensive impact to open the Fall season.

Team and Player of the Month:

F: Rhea Moore (DAL)

F: McKenzie Weinert (LEX)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX) - Player of the Month

M: Sam Kroeger (BKN)

M: Lily Nabet (FTL)

M: Taylor Aylmer (LEX)

D: Sabrina McNeill (TB)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

D: Jenna Butler (CAR)

D: Susanna Fitch (DC)

GK: Kaitlyn Parks (JAX)

Bench: Madison McComasky (FTL), Vivianne Bessette (TB), Emma Jaskaniec (SPK), Rebecca Cooke (BKN), Rylee Baisden (CAR), Gianna Gourley (DC), Sydney Schneider (TB).

DC Power FC will play its next match on the road on Saturday, December 6. against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET at Cotton Bowl Stadium.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.