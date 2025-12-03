Sporting JAX Shifts December Kickoff Times to Earlier Evenings for Fans

Published on December 3, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







The holiday season will feel a little brighter for Sporting JAX supporters this year. On December 3, 2025, the club announced adjustments to the kickoff times for its two upcoming December home matches in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property. The change comes with families and young fans in mind, offering earlier evening matchups that fit more comfortably into busy seasonal schedules.

Both fixtures, set to be played at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium, will now begin at 5 p.m. instead of the originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. Sporting JAX will host Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, December 13, followed by a home clash with Tampa Bay Sun FC on December 20. Supporters who have already purchased electronic tickets will see the updated times automatically-no action needed.

"We look forward to welcoming our supporters to Hodges Stadium for these important home matches," said Sporting JAX President and CEO Steve Livingstone. "Our fans bring incredible energy to every game, and we appreciate their flexibility. We are excited to share these earlier evenings together during the busy holiday season and to continue creating memorable matchday experiences for our community."

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.