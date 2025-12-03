Kenton Named Gainbridge Super League Player of the Month, Brown and Parks Make Team of the Month

The Gainbridge Super League announced its November awards, and Sporting JAX once again had a heavy presence.

This was highlighted by Paige Kenton, who was named Gainbridge Super League Player of the Month. The defender-turned-attacker has been a key difference-maker for Sporting JAX this season, netting five goals to find herself second in scoring across the league.

This includes scores in both of the team's November matches, both of which took place in the first half, illustrating Kenton's ability to give Sporting JAX an early boost. She added an assist for safe measure, as well.

Also receiving honors this go-around are defender Georgia Brown and goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks, who were named to the Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month.

Kaitlyn Parks has been on quite the roll as of late, recording back-to-back clean sheets. The offense came in clutch as well, securing 2-0 wins in both to gain crucial points in its pursuit of league-leading Lexington SC.

This impressive stint was highlighted by an incredible string of saves during a 95th-minute penalty kick against Fort Lauderdale United FC on November 22.

It's been busy lately for Georgia Brown, who was called up to the Scotland Women's National Team during the recent international break. This came on the heels of a successful month of Gainbridge Super League play.

The defender has been a steady presence on the back line, particularly being an X factor in the November 8 win against Dallas Trinity FC. Brown helped deny a barrage of shots to lock in a clean sheet.

These stars will be back in action this weekend as Sporting JAX hits the road to take on Tampa Bay Sun FC. Fans can tune in live on Peacock and follow Sporting JAX on social media to keep up.







