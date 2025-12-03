Carolina Ascent Shines Overseas

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent players made a strong impression during the international window, contributing goals, assists, and key minutes across national team duty. From decisive attacking moments to clean sheets and meaningful steps forward, the Ascent were well represented abroad.

Aguilera's Four-Goal Showcase, Tapia Adds an Assist

Photo taken by Angel Rivera (Puerto Rico National Team, Puerto Rico Futbol Federation)

Puerto Rico rolled to a dominant 7-0 victory over St. Lucia in their CONCACAF W Qualifier Monday night, powered in large part by Carolina Ascent's attacking duo.

Forward Jill Aguilera stole the spotlight with an emphatic four-goal performance, continuing her run as one of Puerto Rico's most reliable scoring threats. Playing in her more advanced role with the national team, Puerto Rico's captain netted the first goal of the match with a strong header at the back post. The 2024/25 Defender of the Year proved overwhelming for the St. Lucia back line, burying three more on the night.

Fellow forward Maria Tapia capped her first international appearance with a well-crafted assist of her own. The young academy standout impressed with her movement and link-up play, offering a promising preview of what's to come both internationally and with the Ascent.

Goalkeeper Sydney Martinez rounded out the Carolina Ascent representation within the squad, serving as Puerto Rico's back-up goalkeeper on the night and continuing her steady presence within the national team setup.

Midfielder B Hylton continued her upward trajectory with England's U-20 national team, appearing in two matches during the international window.

Hylton entered as a substitute against China before earning a starting nod in their final friendly against Mexico. She logged 76 minutes in the latter fixture, continuing to showcase her growth and ability on a big stage.

It marks another meaningful step in the development of the 18-year-old Charlotte-raised midfielder.

Goalkeeper Charlotte Burge delivered a standout performance of her own, earning the start in the United States' matchup with China on December 2. Burge made the most of her opportunity, backstopping the U.S. U-20 women to a 1-0 clean sheet victory.

It was another encouraging sign in what has been a strong year of progression for the young American with her second call-up in a matter of months.







