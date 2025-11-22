B Hylton, Carolina Ascent FC Midfielder, Called into England U-20 Women's National Team

Published on November 21, 2025 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release









Carolina Ascent FC midfielder B Hylton

(Carolina Ascent FC) Carolina Ascent FC midfielder B Hylton(Carolina Ascent FC)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The England National Team announced today that midfielder B Hylton has been called up to the England U-20 Women's National Team for a set of international friendlies in Spain later this month.

Hylton, 18, earns her second call-up to England's youth national team system after previously joining the U-19s in November 2024. The U-20 squad will convene in Alicante, Spain, where they will face other European opponents from November 24 to December 2.

"B has made massive strides this fall," shared Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "We are extremely proud of her and recognize how much work she puts in every day. Young players develop at different rates and don't always follow a linear path toward becoming a finished product. B is clearly in a period of rapid progress. Any time a young player has the opportunity to represent their national team, we are in full support. Playing for England again will be another important step in her development."

A Charlotte-raised product and a notable figure in the club's development pathway, Hylton has made five appearances this season, entering each as a substitute and totaling 48 minutes.

Hylton etched her name into club history last season when she became the first Carolina Ascent player to progress from an academy contract to a professional contract. She also became the youngest goal scorer in franchise history, finding the back of the net against Brooklyn FC on April 12, 2025.

Carolina Ascent returns home on December 6 against Brooklyn FC. Enjoy holiday festivities and receive a Carolina Ascent ugly sweater.

Images from this story







Gainbridge Super League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.